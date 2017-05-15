GIRARD

Motorists who use state Route 711 and Interstate 80 eastbound will have to adjust their schedules until December as a result of closures related to the Interstate 80 widening project.

The closures go into effect tonight at 7 p.m.

The ramp from Interstate 80 eastbound to state Route 11 northbound will be closed through early December. The detour will be interstate 680 southbound to state Route 711 northbound and on to state Route 11 northbound.

The ramp from state Route 711 northbound to Interstate 80 eastbound will also be closed through December. The detour will be state Route 711 northbound to Gypsy Lane to state Route 193 northbound and on to Interstate 80 eastbound.

In addition to the closures, the ramp from Interstate 80 eastbound to U.S. Route 422 will reopen.

The Interstate 80 widening project is a $91.5 million undertaking meant to alleviate traffic on the heavily traveled interstate.

Brent Kovacs, a spokesman for the Ohio Department of Transportation, said Interstate 80 is one of the most well-traveled routes in the state. He urged motorists traveling through the detours and construction zones to prepare for the changes.

“The roads are going to look different on Tuesday, and with that people need to slow down and give themselves some extra time for their morning commute,” Kovacs said. “Drivers should try to minimize their distractions while driving through construction; make sure those phones are away and maybe wait to take that next sip of coffee. Focus on the changing traffic pattern and road conditions.”

The Interstate 80 widening project is expected to be completed by July 2018.