Mom charged with manslaughter of underweight #autistic teen


Published: Mon, May 15, 2017 @ 10:44 a.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut mother whose autistic teenage son died after being taken to a hospital with what authorities said was severe malnutrition has been charged with manslaughter.

Hartford police on Monday said they have obtained a warrant charging 33-year-old Katiria Tirado with first-degree manslaughter. She is expected to appear in court later Monday.

Tirado was first charged with cruelty to persons in connection with the death of 17-year-old Matthew Tirado.

Matthew was taken to the hospital in February after his mother called 911. He was 5 feet, 9 inches tall (1.75 meters) and weighed less than 90 pounds (41 kilograms). He also had cuts and bruises on his body.

In April, the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Katiria Tirado remains jailed. Her public defender didn’t immediately return a call.

