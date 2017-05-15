JOBS
Man with 21 bags of marijuana jailed by police


Published: Mon, May 15, 2017 @ 10:25 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police found 21 bags of marijuana on a man early Sunday morning while investigating a gunfire call.

Officers on a traffic stop about 12:40 a.m. Sunday on Hubbard Road when they heard gunfire nearby and went to investigate.

Reports said they spotted Michael Arroyo, no age listed, trying to get into a Buckeye Court apartment and acting nervous. Reports said Arroyo kept reaching into the pocket of his sweatshirt.

Officers said they were going to search him and Arroyo told them he had marijuana in his sweatshirt. Police found the marijuana in the pocket.

Arroyo was taken into custody on a possession of marijuana charge and a warrant from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office on a weapons charge.

