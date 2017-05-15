JOBS
THIS HAPPENS TONIGHT: I-80 work will alter traffic on 711


Published: Mon, May 15, 2017 @ 10:21 a.m.

GIRARD

A traffic pattern change will begin at 7 p.m. Monday for the Interstate 80 widening project, the Ohio Department of Transportation has announced.

The ramp from Interstate 80 eastbound to U.S. Route 422 will reopen.

The ramp from Interstate 80 eastbound to state Route 11 northbound will be closed through early December.

The detour will be Interstate 680 southbound to state Route 711 northbound to state Route 11 northbound.

The ramp from state Route 711 northbound to Interstate 80 eastbound will also be closed through December.

The detour will be state Route 711 northbound to Gypsy Lane to state Route 193 northbound to Interstate 80 eastbound.

