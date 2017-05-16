HUBBARD — City council is considering a citywide ban on medical marijuana businesses.

Council gave an initial reading tonight to the ordinance, which prohibits medical marijuana cultivators, processors and retail dispensaries.

Violation would be a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Under Hubbard’s proposal, people would still be allowed to possess medical marijuana within the city after legally buying it elsewhere.

Ohio House Bill 523, which legalized medical marijuana statewide, took effect in September 2016. The medical marijuana program is set to be fully operational by September 2018. In the meantime, the law allows Ohioans with certain medical conditions to obtain marijuana from other states, such as Michigan.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com