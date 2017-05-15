JOBS
That guy you were calling for cocaine? He's in jail facing drug charges


Published: Mon, May 15, 2017 @ 9:56 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man arrested Saturday on a felony one cocaine charge begged police to not take his phone, which was ringing constantly during his arrest.

Isaiah Ward, 25, was a passenger in a car pulled over about 5:55 p.m. at West Glenaven Avenue and Market Street for an improper turn.

While police were checking the driver's information, Ward bolted out a side door and ran away. He was caught in a nearby yard after he slipped.

Reports said Ward had a large bag of cocaine and two smaller bags of cocaine, $1,148 in cash and two phones.

Reports said when Ward was taken to the Mahoning County jail, one of the phones never stopped ringing. At the jail Ward asked officers if he could keep the phone or if a family member could keep the phone because he did not want anyone to get the information on the phone.

Police took the phone for evidence, reports said.

