YOUNGSTOWN — Five groups explained today why their proposals to grow medical marijuana in Youngstown would be of benefit to the city and those in need.

The groups spoke in turn to city council and city officials about their plans over a three-hour span.

City officials, however, play no role in deciding which – if any – of the groups will be issued a license. That decision rests entirely with state officials.

Ohio will grant licenses, probably in September, to 24 growers statewide. The law permits 12 Level 1 growers for up to 25,000 square feet of growing space with a potential expansion up to 75,000 square feet, and 12 Level 2 growers to cultivate up to 3,000 square feet.

Of the five groups presenting today, all except Silver Rapids LLC of Austintown are seeking Level 1 licenses.

Mayor John A. McNally said the city has as fair a chance of getting a license as any other place.

The state is evaluating each of the applications on a point system with information that identifies the groups concealed from those making the decisions.

Level 1 groups must submit applications to the state by June 20, while the Level 2 groups have until June 16.

For the complete story, read Tuesday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com