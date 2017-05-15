JOBS
Drunken Ohio police officer gets jail for dropping gun during movie


Published: Mon, May 15, 2017 @ 3:30 p.m.

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) — A Cincinnati police officer has received five days in jail and 55 days of house arrest for dropping a gun inside a movie theater while intoxicated.

Police say 50-year-old Sgt. Shauna Lambert was off duty in January when she dropped her department-issued handgun and caused a movie theater to be evacuated in Milford, about 15 miles east of Cincinnati.

Lambert pleaded no contest in March to using weapons while intoxicated and inducing panic and was found guilty. Her sentence also includes 80 hours of community service and two years’ probation with alcohol testing.

Lambert’s personnel file shows it’s her second alcohol-related arrest. Police in the Cincinnati suburb of Blue Ash arrested Lambert for driving under the influence in April 2016

The Cincinnati Police Department has said Lambert could face discipline.

