Coroner: 9-year-old's December death due to cocaine


Published: Mon, May 15, 2017 @ 11:07 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office said today a 9-year-old city boy who died the day after Christmas died of a cocaine overdose.

A news release said toxicology tests performed by the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office found that Marcus lee died of acute cocaine toxicity.

Detectives are investigating the boy’s death but no charges have been filed yet, said police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik of the Detective Bureau.

Lee was a former student at McGuffey Elementary School.

