The Canfield and Niles baseball teams will face off in the Division II district final Tuesday at Cene Park after both teams won their district semifinal game on Monday.

Canfield ousted reigning district champ Poland, 2-0, with the deciding runs coming off a botched double play. Jack Rafoth pitched a complete-game shutout for the Cardinals.

Niles junior pitcher Marco DeFalco took a no-hitter into the top of the seventh inning before West Branch's T.J. DeShields hit a double down the left field line. Had DeFalco completed the feat, he would have been just the third pitcher in the history of Ohio high school baseball to throw three consecutive no-hitters. The Red Dragons still won the game, 3-0.

First pitch at Cene is at 4 p.m.