NILES — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown met with steelworkers union officials again today, this time at the steelworkers union hall on Main Street, to talk about a letter he's sending to President Donald Trump about U.S. China trade relations.

"My letter I sent today says very specifically what we need to do to stand up to China," Brown said during a media event after his discussions with the union officials.

The letter says nine of the 10 biggest Chinese steel companies are owned by the Chinese government.

"These state-supported factories overproduce and flood the global market with cheap Chinese steel, driving down steel prices which puts Ohio steel mills out of business and Ohio steel workers out of jobs," Brown said.