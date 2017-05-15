JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Brown meets with steel union to decry China policies


Published: Mon, May 15, 2017 @ 10:55 a.m.

NILES — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown met with steelworkers union officials again today, this time at the steelworkers union hall on Main Street, to talk about a letter he's sending to President Donald Trump about U.S. China trade relations.

"My letter I sent today says very specifically what we need to do to stand up to China," Brown said during a media event after his discussions with the union officials.

The letter says nine of the 10 biggest Chinese steel companies are owned by the Chinese government.

"These state-supported factories overproduce and flood the global market with cheap Chinese steel, driving down steel prices which puts Ohio steel mills out of business and Ohio steel workers out of jobs," Brown said.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes