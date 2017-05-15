DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say nine Ohio students were injured in a school bus accident today.

The Dayton Daily News reports the crash occurred about 8:15 a.m. in the city when a car rear-ended the bus.

Investigators say nine of the 32 elementary school students on the bus along with the bus driver and the driver of the car were taken to hospitals.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Rhonda Corr says she doesn’t believe any of the injuries are serious. Police are investigating.