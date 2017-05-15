JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

9 students injured in Ohio school bus accident


Published: Mon, May 15, 2017 @ 6:02 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say nine Ohio students were injured in a school bus accident today.

The Dayton Daily News reports the crash occurred about 8:15 a.m. in the city when a car rear-ended the bus.

Investigators say nine of the 32 elementary school students on the bus along with the bus driver and the driver of the car were taken to hospitals.

Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Rhonda Corr says she doesn’t believe any of the injuries are serious. Police are investigating.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes