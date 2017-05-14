NEW MIDDLETOWN

Veterans across the U.S. will walk in solidarity Saturday to raise awareness of veteran issues that need immediate attention and action: homelessness, suicide, post-traumatic stress disorder and unemployment.

The march begins at 12:30 p.m. Saturday; the local march will start at the former Sparkle Market and end at the administration building, 10711 Main St.

A flag-raising ceremony will take place and speakers will address the group.

For information visit veteransmarchonamerica.com or call Jenny Daily at 724-714-3215.