WARREN

The 2017 Warren Relay for Life, often the state’s top relay in the American Cancer Society’s signature fund-raising event, raised $266,735 after expenses.

The goal for the 24-hour event, which ran from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday on Warren’s Courthouse Square, was $288,000, said Phil O’Hara of Howland, lead chairman of the event.

Last year’s relay raised about $286,000, said O’Hara, who is a cancer survivor and was among the 1,100 participating in Friday’s ‘survivor lap.’ He said 50 teams representing 1,500 to 1,600 people overall took part.

“It amazes me, year-after-year, the dedication of the teams and the survivors. The Relay is such a wonderful event that shows what the community can do when it comes together for a common cause,” he said.