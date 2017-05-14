SEOUL, South Korea (AP)

North Korea launched a ballistic missile Sunday (North Korea time) that flew about 700 kilometers (435 miles), South Korea's military said.

North Korea is 12.5 hours ahead of Eastern Daylight Time.

The launch comes just days after the election of a new South Korean president and as U.S., Japanese and European militaries gather for war games in the Pacific.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the early morning launch but had few other details, including what type of ballistic missile was fired.

A statement said that the missile was fired from near Kusong City, in North Pyongan province, and that the South Korean and U.S. militaries are analyzing the details.