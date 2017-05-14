GIRARD

A smile crossed Ron Frisbie’s face as he looked at the gold medal draped around his neck. Yet for him, the biggest rewards were sheer camaraderie and simply having the opportunity to interact with others.

“Whether I came in second place, first or third, I had a good time,” the 47-year-old East Palestine man said. “I have a good time being with friends and my coaches and doing what I want to do.”

Suffice it to say Frisbie had plenty of good times, since he was among more than 330 athletes of all ages from seven counties who took part in Saturday’s eighth annual Special Olympics Track and Field Meet in Girard’s Arrowhead Stadium, off Highland Avenue.

Nine teams representing Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Ashtabula, Stark, Portage and Geauga counties participated in the free morning and afternoon competitions, noted Judy Barber, an event organizer who also is a Girard High School English and communications teacher. An estimated 350 volunteers, including about 250 Girard High students, also assisted, she added.

Special Olympics is dedicated to providing children and adults who have intellectual challenges with year-round training and athletic competitions in numerous sports. Such opportunities allow them to develop greater physical fitness, experience happiness and take part in sharing their gifts, friendship and skills with family members, other athletes and the community, its mission statement says.

