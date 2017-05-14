May is National Foster Care Month, and two area events aim to find more foster parents for children needing homes.

Those interested can learn what is involved in becoming a Certified Foster Parent from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. next Saturday at Brandy Springs Park, 233 New Wilmington Road in Mercer, Pa.

There will be carnival games and food, prizes for children, and a basket auction. Everyone will receive one ticket for the basket auction. Donations of canned goods will be accepted and given to local food pantries. Additional tickets to the basket auction will be given out for each canned good received.

For information, call Debra Jezwinski at 724-662-2703.

In Youngstown, an informational open house concerning foster parenting and adoption will be Thursday at Newport Library, 3730 Market St.

There will be two two-hour sessions beginning at 1 and 5:30 p.m., with opportunities to speak to foster parents and meet with the Mahoning County Children Services foster and adoption teams.

Mahoning Children Services has a shortage of licensed foster homes, with 171 children in foster care, but only 43 licensed foster homes.

Call 330-941-8888, extension 2830 or 2850 for the required registration.

The library is not sponsoring or participating in this event.