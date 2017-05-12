BOARDMAN — Police have identified the man who was taken into custody at a Lockwood Boulevard address this morning as Robert Boyd.

Police Chief Jack Nichols said Boyd is being investigated in a sex offense case.

Township police, with the FBI and BCI, today seized property, including computers, in connection to the case. Officers searched the Lockwood house, as well as a house on West Boulevard.

A bomb squad had to be sent to the West Boulevard house after officers found commercial fireworks in the basement.

Boyd was arrested on charges of possessing commercial fireworks, providing alcohol to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, police said.

Nichols said additional charges in the sex crime case are likely.

The investigation arose after school resource officers received tips about Boyd, but Nichols said Boyd has no connection to the school district.