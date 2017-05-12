JOBS
Pa. man arrested in Boardman on warrants for fraud


Published: Fri, May 12, 2017 @ 10:01 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police arrested a Bessemer, Pa. man on multiple felony warrants Thursday after he turned himself in, according to a police report.

Albert Powell III, 50, is charged with receiving stolen property, identity fraud, and misuse of a credit card.

The charges stem from a March 5 report. A man reported that his credit card went missing while he was at a township restaurant, and that his bank statement later showed $600 had been charged at Giant Eagle.

Powell is free on bond and is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Tuesday.

