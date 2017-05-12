NILES — Jason L. Clark, 34, of 58 East Woodland Street in Niles and Market Street in Youngstown, will be arraigned today in Niles Municipal Court on felony drug trafficking in the vicinity of a school after being arrested Thursday.

The Woodland address is close to Niles McKinley High School.

The charges resulted from a long investigation by the Niles Police drug unit with help from the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force that included purchases of heroin, The Niles Police Department said on its Facebook page.

Boardman police arrested Clark on a Niles Police Department warrant.

Clark was booked into the Trumbull County jail at 10:03 a.m. Thursday and was released on bond at 11:19 a.m., according to jail records.

The charge Clark faces is a fourth-degree felony, which is punishable by up to 18 months in prison if he’s convicted.