Mill Creek seeks housing for AJGA interns


Published: Fri, May 12, 2017 @ 2:54 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN – Mill Creek Golf Course and the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) are seeking intern housing for the 2017 Mill Creek Foundation AJGA Junior All-Star Tournament this June. College interns will be on-site in for this year’s tournament starting on Saturday, June 17, 2017 through Thursday, June 22, 2017.

Special hosting requirements include each intern having their own bed, access to a bathroom and iron & ironing board for the week. Last year’s AJGA event had a financial impact of over $254,000.00 for the Mahoning Valley. If interested in hosting a tournament intern, please contact Head Golf Professional Stacie Butler at the Mill Creek Golf Shop at 330.740.7112 ext. 101 or stacie@millcreekmetroparks.org

