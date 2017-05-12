JOBS
Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street


Published: Fri, May 12, 2017 @ 9:45 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, led by declines in industrial companies and banks.

General Electric fell 1.7 percent in early trading Friday, while Wells Fargo lost 1.3 percent.

Nordstrom became the latest department store operator to turn in disappointing results. The company’s stock plunged 10 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,389.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 39 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,879. The Nasdaq composite gave up 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,112.

Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 200 index dropped 9 points, or 0.7 percent, to 1,390.

