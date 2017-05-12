LIBERTY

A high-speed pursuit in the township ended early this morning after the car crashed into a Roosevelt Drive home.

Officers booked Liberty residents Ollie Myles, 28, and Shylinda McBride, 28, into the Trumbull County jail today.

Police had attempted to pull over a car around midnight at Hadley Avenue for faulty brake lights, according to a police report. Instead, the car sped off, police said. The car went over a curb before striking a parked car and then colliding with the corner of a Roosevelt Drive home.

There were people inside the home, but they were unharmed.

Police said Myles, the car’s driver, attempted to run away on foot after crashing the vehicle. McBride initially told police Myles’ name was “Thomas Jefferson.”

Police apprehended Myles near the woods at Oakland Drive. He told them he fled because he didn’t want to be penalized for driving without a license, police reported.

Myles faces charges of criminal damaging, vandalism and driving under suspension. McBride faces a charge of child endangering. Both are charged with obstructing official business.

There was a 4-year-old child in the car at the time without a car seat, the report states. Police released the child to a family member, who was not in the car.