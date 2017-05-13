CANFIELD

Canfield police really hit a home run when making a traffic stop four years ago.

Items confiscated from a ring dealing in fraudulent sports memorabilia will find a second life in the hands of local kids in need.

“We were able to destroy the signatures on this particular property, but we’re not going to throw it away,” said Canfield Detective Brian McGivern. “We can turn it around and give it back to the community and let these kids enjoy what they don’t have.”

Operation Stolen Base spanned four years and resulted in the convictions of 12 people. The ringleader, Clifton Panezich of Henderson, Nev., was sentenced to six years in prison in April. Canfield Police Chief Chuck Colucci said there were 30,000 victims and more than $2 million worth of merchandise involved in the operation, which started with a traffic stop for a cracked windshield in 2013.

The department had eight shipping pallets stacked 4 feet high with merchandise, McGivern said. Among the items being donated to local agencies are footballs, baseballs and basketballs. There also are baseball gloves and football helmets. Several wooden baseball bats will be donated to Youngstown State University’s baseball team for its practices.

The donations, however, will have to wait until Panezich’s case goes through the appeal process.

Read more about the matter in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.