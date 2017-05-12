JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

story tease

Greatest Juniors: Saturday tee times at Squaw Creek


Published: Fri, May 12, 2017 @ 10:43 a.m.

BOYS u17

1:00

Vitali Joey Kennsington Golf Club & Grille  

Kinkela Matthew Rolling Hills Golf Course  

Snyder Jacob Lake Club  

1:10

Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course  

Graham Jimmy Trumbull Country Club  

Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club  

1:20

Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course  

Vincent Chieffo Youngstown Country Club  

Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course  

1:30

Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek  

Flower Parker Reserve Run Golf Course  

Gross Kent Duck Creek Golf Course  

1:40

Murphy Andy Lake Club  

Paris Jason Mill Creek Golf Course  

Flower Seth Reserve Run Golf Course  

1:50

Nord Luke Lake Club  

Matig Tanner Squaw Creek Country Club  

Sigler Connor Mill Creek Golf Course  

2:00

Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run Golf Course  

Burd Tavish Walnut Run Golf Course     

GIRLS u17    

2:10

Jonda Britney Mill Creek Golf Course  

Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course  

Marcavish Emily Avalon at Squaw Creek  

2:20

Cerimele Gillian Flying B Golf Course  

Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club  

Brown Kate Tam O'Shanter  

2:30

Cerimele Carmel Flying B Golf Course  

Taylor Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek  

BOYS u14    

2:40

Cene Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course  

Porter Michael Mahoning Country Club  

Sylak Jacob Avalon at Squaw Creek  

2:50

Martin Benjamin Kennsington Golf Club & Grille  

Kapics Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course  

Shelton Robert Avalon at Squaw Creek  

GIRLS u14    

3:00

Benson Leah Tam O'Shanter  

Woods Kyra Tam O'Shanter

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes