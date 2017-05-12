BOYS u17
1:00
Vitali Joey Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Kinkela Matthew Rolling Hills Golf Course
Snyder Jacob Lake Club
1:10
Jonda Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course
Graham Jimmy Trumbull Country Club
Bokan Zavier Mahoning Country Club
1:20
Kordupel Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course
Vincent Chieffo Youngstown Country Club
Atkinson Justin Yankee Run Golf Course
1:30
Chrystal Seamus Avalon at Squaw Creek
Flower Parker Reserve Run Golf Course
Gross Kent Duck Creek Golf Course
1:40
Murphy Andy Lake Club
Paris Jason Mill Creek Golf Course
Flower Seth Reserve Run Golf Course
1:50
Nord Luke Lake Club
Matig Tanner Squaw Creek Country Club
Sigler Connor Mill Creek Golf Course
2:00
Hiner Jonathan Yankee Run Golf Course
Burd Tavish Walnut Run Golf Course
GIRLS u17
2:10
Jonda Britney Mill Creek Golf Course
Keffler Hannah Flying B Golf Course
Marcavish Emily Avalon at Squaw Creek
2:20
Cerimele Gillian Flying B Golf Course
Hoover Erika New Castle Country Club
Brown Kate Tam O'Shanter
2:30
Cerimele Carmel Flying B Golf Course
Taylor Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek
BOYS u14
2:40
Cene Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course
Porter Michael Mahoning Country Club
Sylak Jacob Avalon at Squaw Creek
2:50
Martin Benjamin Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Kapics Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course
Shelton Robert Avalon at Squaw Creek
GIRLS u14
3:00
Benson Leah Tam O'Shanter
Woods Kyra Tam O'Shanter
