Dominion East Ohio changes name to Dominion Energy Ohio


Published: Fri, May 12, 2017 @ 9:51 a.m.

CLEVELAND — Dominion East Ohio today is operating under its new name, Dominion Energy Ohio.

The move reflects results of a May 10 shareholder vote transforming the name of the company’s corporate parent from Dominion Resources Inc., to Dominion Energy Inc.

Changes to company bills, building signage, trucks, employee uniforms and other identifying marks will occur in the coming months.

A new logo, last modified in 2000, also takes effect today.

