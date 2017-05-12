WASHINGTON (AP) — An associate of fired FBI director James Comey confirms President Donald Trump asked for Comey’s loyalty during a White House dinner in January.

The associate with knowledge of the conversation says Friday that an account of the conversation in the New York Times is accurate.

During the dinner, Comey refused to pledge his loyalty and instead offered the president his honesty.

The White House has disputed this account. Trump told NBC News Thursday that Comey assured Trump twice during a dinner and again by telephone that he isn’t under investigation.

The FBI is probing Russia’s influence in the 2016 presidential election and any possible ties to Trump’s campaign.

Comey hasn’t commented publicly since he was dismissed. The associate spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose details of a private conversation.