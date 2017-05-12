CANFIELD — The Canfield Police Department will be donating sports memorabilia recovered in "Operation Stolen Base" to several local organizations.

Representatives from the Boys and Girls Club of America, Compass Family and Community Services and the Veterans Services Commission were on hand for a press conference this morning announcing the donation.

"We were able to destroy signatures," said Canfield Detective Brian McGivern. "But we're not going to throw [the merchandise] away when we can turn it around and give it back to the community."

The donated merchandise includes baseballs, footballs, basketballs and related gear.

"Operation Stolen Base" began in 2013 and resulted in the convictions of 11 individuals for the sale of at least $2 million of fraudulent sports memorabilia online.