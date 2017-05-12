WARREN — The BP gas station, 1290 E. Market St., was robbed by a man holding a gun at 11:01 p.m. Thursday.

Employees said the man entered the store with his orange hooded sweatshirt up around his face and asked a clerk for a pack of cigarettes.

When the employee turned back to the man, he was pointing a handgun at her and demanded the money from the register, which the clerk gave him.

A second employee walked into the store, which caused the robber to point the gun at him and order the second employee to stand near the counter. The robber then walked out.

The robber was described as being about six feet tall, about 190 pounds, about 35 years old and having a small amount of facial hair.