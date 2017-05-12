JOBS
Boil order continues on the West Side


Published: Fri, May 12, 2017 @ 9:54 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A boil water notice is in effect until at least Saturday for residents on the West Side of Youngstown and the East Side of Austintown — specifically those east of Raccoon Road, north of New Road and west of Belle Vista Avenue.

The Youngstown Water Department experienced a water pressure problem Wednesday after a contractor hit a major distribution waterline.

Because of the low water pressure that resulted, the water department is recommending customers in the affected area boil water used for drinking and cooking.

A roiling boil for one minute is adequate.

