A township man who police took into custody Friday is being investigated for a “possible series of sex offenses,” Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols said.

As law-enforcement officers searched a Lockwood Boulevard house Friday, Robert W. Boyd, 47, was arrested on two counts of contributing to the unruliness/delinquency of a child and one count of furnishing alcohol to minors, according to court records. Court records indicate that warrants for his arrest were issued Thursday.

Nichols said additional charges in the sex offense case are likely.

Law-enforcement officers seized evidence from two locations: one in the 5500 block of Lockwood Boulevard, where court records indicate that Boyd lives; and one on West Boulevard. A bomb squad was called to the West Boulevard address after officers found commercial fireworks in the basement.

