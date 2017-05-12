JOBS
Austintown man's pot claim goes up in smoke


Published: Fri, May 12, 2017 @ 10:58 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A police officer reportedly approached a car as a man was waving marijuana smoke out the driver's side window.

Kyle Reinholz, 20, of Seven Hills, was in the parking lot of Club 76 at 5335 Seventy-Six Drive early this morning, when an officer reportedly noticed that Reinholz's car was full of smoke.

Reinholz reportedly handed the officer a blunt and said, "That's all I have, officer."

A search revealed a large freezer bag containing two smaller freezer bags full of marijuana and a digital scale in the trunk of his car.

Reinholz was issued summons for drug abuse marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

