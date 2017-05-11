YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown City School District teachers expressed disbelief about a 7 percent raise offer from district CEO Krish Mohip.

The raise, proposed by Mohip through a collective bargaining agreement, is 5 percent on top of the 2 percent teachers already are guaranteed by their successor contract, effective July 1, 2016.

Several teachers told The Vindicator Thursday that they either don’t believe it or they are waiting until Youngstown Education Association President Larry Ellis talks with them Monday.

Despite other teachers’ distrust, Victor Arcenio, computer science and English as a Second Language teacher at East High School, said he would be a fool to turn down a 7 percent raise.

“Of course we are all dedicated to educating first. More money might help some teachers in this district work a little harder – it will motivate us,” Arcenio said,

In the offer from May 4, Mohip wrote: “I ask for nothing in return for this increase except continued hard work and dedication.”

But Ellis rejected the offer Wednesday, saying that to allow Mohip to reopen the collective bargaining agreement poses “significant risk” to teachers and students.

