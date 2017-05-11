YOUNGSTOWN — On Monday, the Western Reserve Transit Authority will roll out new route numbers for all of its fixed-route buses.

“Our routes and schedules are not changing,” emphasizes Jim Ferraro, WRTA executive director.

“All of our buses will follow the same routes and schedule times they always have. We’re simply changing the numbering system used to identify them,” Ferraro said. “And we wanted to make sure this new system was implemented before we bring our new website online, which will be happening very soon.”

For example, the route formerly known as 38 Market will now be 8 Market, and the routes formerly known as 33 Struthers-Buckeye and 33 Buckeye-Struthers will now each have their own number: 15 Struthers and 16 Buckeye.

