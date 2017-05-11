WARREN — A woman was struck in the face and robbed of her wallet by a man with a gun who walked up to her car while she was stopped at a traffic light on Elm Road at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman went to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital to be treated for a severe cut and other injuries, according to a Warren police report.

A nurse told police that 30 stitches would be needed to close the cuts on the left side of her face.

The woman’s van had blood covering the driver’s area around the steering wheel, a police report said.

The woman, 31, of Warren, said she was smoking with her window rolled down when the man approached her at the Woodland Avenue intersection.