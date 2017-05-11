JOBS
Warren woman is first convicted under city's bestiality law


Published: Thu, May 11, 2017 @ 12:57 p.m.

WARREN

Amber L. Finney of Ward Avenue Northwest pleaded no contest Thursday in Warren Municipal Court to engaging in sexual conduct with a dog and was ordered to serve 27 days in jail.

Finney, 33, has already served 33 days and will serve a five-year probation. Among the conditions of probation are that she must not possess any animals.

She has also been ordered to meet with counselors and address substance abuse issues.

Finney becomes the first person convicted under Warren’s bestiality ordinance, which was approved by Warren City council last June.

