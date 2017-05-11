YOUNGSTOWN

A natural-gas power plant and a chill-can plant are among the 111 area projects economic development agencies worked on in 2016 that they say resulted in $1.1 billion of new investment, 1,253 new jobs and 3,092 retained jobs.

“It was a good year, overall,” said Sarah Boyarko, senior vice president of economic development for the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, one of the economic development agencies.

Other agencies that compiled the 2016 Youngstown/Warren, Ohio Economic Report Card include OhioMeansJobs, the cities of Warren and Youngstown, the Youngstown Business Incubator and Youngstown State University.

The Lordstown Energy Center project was the largest announcement made last year.

