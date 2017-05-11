COLUMBUS (AP) — New data on nursing homes across Ohio show smaller facilities tend to perform better than larger ones and not-for-profit facilities earn high marks more often than for-profit homes do.

The Ohio Department of Medicaid released a spreadsheet today with information on quality, cost and staffing.

The report comes as Republican Gov. John Kasich is pushing a budget proposal to replace Ohio’s guaranteed-payment system for nursing homes with a competitive system that financially rewards facilities for maintaining higher quality.

A department memo says the current funding formula is partially to blame for Ohio falling below average on 10 critical nursing facility quality measures, because it doesn’t reward quality or quality improvements.

The House budget delays Kasich’s proposed changes to 2021. The bill’s now before the Senate.