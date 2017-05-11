JOBS
Ohio court upholds backpack search that led to bullets, gun


Published: Thu, May 11, 2017 @ 9:40 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of a student’s backpack search authorities say led first to the discovery of bullets and later a gun.

At issue before the high court was whether a second search of the backpack violated the student’s privacy rights, which are generally weaker inside school walls.

The court ruled unanimously today the search furthered the “compelling governmental interest” in protecting students from harm.

The decision reverses lower court rulings that tossed out the evidence.

A Columbus city high-school security official searched the backpack in 2013 after it was found on a bus. The official conducted a second search after he recalled the student had alleged gang ties.

That search led to finding a gun on the student.

