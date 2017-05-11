NEW YORK (AP) – The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street, as banks and technology companies take losses.

Wells Fargo lost 1.6 percent in early trading Thursday, while Microsoft sank 1.3 percent.



In earnings news, Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, plunged 22 percent after reporting a huge loss.

Macy’s dropped 10 percent after reporting weaker results that analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 6 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,393.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 30 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,911. The Nasdaq composite gave up 17 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,111.