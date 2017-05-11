JOBS
Man withdraws guilty plea to robbery charge, opts to go to trial


Published: Thu, May 11, 2017 @ 10:45 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man who was to be sentenced today for his role in an April 2016 robbery asked to take his guilty plea back, and a Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge granted his request.

Jordan Kennedy, 25, was to be sentenced before Judge Anthony D’Apolito for the robbery of a woman in her South Side home, but he said he wanted to take his plea back because he was not happy with his lawyer and he was afraid he would be sentenced to the maximum 14 years for which he is eligible to receive.

Judge D’Apolito granted his request.

His father is expected to be sentenced Friday for taking part in the same robbery.

