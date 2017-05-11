JOBS
Mahoning County Grand Jury indicts 31


Published: Thu, May 11, 2017 @ 3:57 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN - A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 31 people including Tayquan “Bleach” Charlton, who faces two counts of felonious assault and a count of being a felon in possession of a firearm that injured two male juveniles at Hillman Street and West Ravenwood Avenue.

Reports said both teens were shot by someone who was in a car, got out, fired several shots then ran away on foot.

Charlton was arrested about 10 days later while police were answering a gunfire call on the West Side. He has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest.

The grand jury also indicted Gloria R. Daviduk, 38, Saranac Avenue and Michael Rochford, 31, South Avenue, Columbiana, on burglary with a repeat violent offender specification and possessing criminal tools.

On Mar. 21, reports say police arrived at a home on Mill Creek Drive and found rear doors and a window open, according to a police report.

Officers entered the house, where they found Rochford and Daviduk. Police then found two backpacks inside. One contained a wallet and a hair trimmer. The other contained a pry bar, two phones and an alarm clock, according to the report.

The two were caught after an employee for an alarm-system company who was doing a job in the neighborhood saw the suspects breaking into the house and called 911, according to the report.

