YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners awarded contracts for installation of a 500,000-gallon elevated water-supply tank and a water-supply line extension linked to it in Canfield Township.

The $1,531,000 tank installation contract went to Maguire Inc. of Sioux Falls, S.D., and the $346,769 waterline extension to bring water to the tower went to X-Press Underground Inc. of Petersburg.

Maguire will bring its specialized tank-building workers here, but it will use Mahoning Valley labor for some of the work, Coleman said.

The commissioners also approved agreements for street-sweeping of curbed roads and bridges throughout the county, and a household hazardous-waste collection May 20 at Canfield Fairgrounds, and agreed to to advertise for bids for the county’s 2017 road-resurfacing program and culvert replacements on Hitchcock and Calla roads.

For more on the matters, read Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.