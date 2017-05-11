JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Mahoning commissioners award water tank contract, approve agreements


Published: Thu, May 11, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners awarded contracts for installation of a 500,000-gallon elevated water-supply tank and a water-supply line extension linked to it in Canfield Township.

The $1,531,000 tank installation contract went to Maguire Inc. of Sioux Falls, S.D., and the $346,769 waterline extension to bring water to the tower went to X-Press Underground Inc. of Petersburg.

Maguire will bring its specialized tank-building workers here, but it will use Mahoning Valley labor for some of the work, Coleman said.

The commissioners also approved agreements for street-sweeping of curbed roads and bridges throughout the county, and a household hazardous-waste collection May 20 at Canfield Fairgrounds, and agreed to to advertise for bids for the county’s 2017 road-resurfacing program and culvert replacements on Hitchcock and Calla roads.

For more on the matters, read Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes