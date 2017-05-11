YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners this morning awarded contracts for installation of a 500,000-gallon elevated water-supply tank and a water-supply line extension linked to it in Canfield Township.

The $1.5 million tank installation contract went to Maguire Inc. of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and the $346,769 waterline extension project went to X-Press Underground Inc., of Petersburg.

The tank will be on a 0.9-acre site the county bought in 2015 for $105,000 on Raccoon Road, just south of U.S. Route 224 near the northbound state Route 11 exit ramp.

The long-awaited tank will increase water pressure and improve fire safety for a heavily developed area along U.S. Route 224 between Raccoon and Tippecanoe roads.

The commissioners also approved a $37,860 agreement with Everbrite Inc. of North Jackson for street-sweeping of curbed roads and bridges throughout the county.

They also approved an agreement estimated at $30,000 with Veolia Environmental Services of North Jackson to conduct a household hazardous waste collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 20 at the Canfield Fairgrounds.

The commissioners also voted to advertise for bids for the county’s 2017 road resurfacing program and for culvert replacements on Hitchcock and Calla roads.

For the complete story, read Friday's Vindicator and Vindy.com