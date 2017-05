GIRARD

The Black Horse Tavern & Grille, 100 W. Liberty St., will partner with the Idora Park Experience, founded by Jim and Toni Amey, from 4 to 8 p.m. May 20, rain or shine, for Idora Park Day. There will be concessions and displays of old rides such as a Wildcat Coaster car and a Tilt-a-Whirl car. For information visit www.TheIdoraParkExperience.com.