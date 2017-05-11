HUBBARD — The grand opening of Scentral Park, a dog park at 6068 W. Liberty St., is from noon to dusk Saturday. The entire perimeter is enclosed by 6-foot chain-link fencing, and the park is divided into sections for large and small dogs. Updated vaccinations are required.

Admission is by day pass or annual memberships, both of which can be purchased in the lobby area of Hubbard Pet Resort & Spa. For information, call 330-568-4583 or visit www.scentralparkofhubbard.com.