LISBON — Recent heavy rains have reactivated a landslide along state Route 154 just north of Elkton in Columbiana County.

The landslide was repaired last fall. It is now slipping beyond the limits of that wall, however, said a news release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Route 154 has again been reduced to one, 11-foot lane with temporary traffic signals.

ODOT’s contractor for the original project, Ohio-West Virginia Excavating Co., from Shadyside, Ohio, will return to fix the slide by extending the retaining wall. A completion date has not been determined.