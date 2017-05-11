AUSTINTOWN

About 200 senior citizens sat in the Fitch High School cafeteria while students and school officials served them a dinner prepared by the cafeteria staff.

It’s a biannual tradition in Austintown, which Superintendent Vince Colaluca said really speaks to the commitment of the community to the school system.

“We have 200 of the community’s senior citizens come out and enjoy a nice meal,” he said. “Everybody bonds and comes together to enjoy the school.”

Several members of the board of education, administration, faculty and students from the National Honor Society helped serve the food.

A lot of the people who attended have lived in Austintown for most of their lives, Colaluca said, and they’ve either gone to Austintown schools or sent their kids there.

Doris Vandenbosch said she had four children graduate from Fitch and has three grandchildren in the school district.

“I’ve been coming to all of them,” she said. “I really enjoy them. ... I’m glad so many people came out.”

