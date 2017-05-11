JOBS
Chevrolet offers more options for unlimited data on its vehicles


Published: Thu, May 11, 2017 @ 9:24 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — In response to the growing customer demand for more data, Chevrolet and AT&T are making it easier for Chevrolet owners to add an AT&T unlimited data plan to their vehicle.

Starting Friday, a Chevrolet owner with an in-vehicle OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot1 and AT&T wireless account can add unlimited data to their vehicle at any of the nearly 5,000 AT&T retail stores in the U.S., by visiting att.com/connectedcar or by logging into their MyATT account2.

For $20 a month, the unlimited data plan allows Chevrolet owners to use the full potential of their OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and access all their content and entertainment on the go without worrying about paying overages (After 22GB of data usage, AT&T may slow speeds.).

