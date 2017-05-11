AUSTINTOWN — A Bronx man is accused of using a false identity while attempting to purchase Apple products on Wednesday.

An employee at the AT&T store at 6000 Mahoning Ave. told police that Francis Madera, 21, of Bronx, New York, presented an ID with a different name when attempting to purchase $1,739.98 of Apple products.

Police reportedly found an Ohio driver's license with Madera's photo and another name in the store's parking lot. An AT&T employee told police the name on the license had been listed as an authorized user for the account of a 45-year-old man in Illinois. The account information was changed shortly thereafter, the employee told police.

Officers arrested Madera on charges of identity fraud, tampering with records, tampering with evidence, possession of criminal tools and attempted theft. He is being held in the Mahoning County jail on a $22,250 bond.